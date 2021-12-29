Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, other pharma stocks in high demand on Molnupiravir nod

Pharmaceutical stocks like Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Ipca and Aurobindo were in high demand on Wednesday, a day after the government approved the use of Merck's Molnupiravir pill and two vaccines for emergency use in the country. Molnupiravir is an anti-viral pill used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The regulatory nod for Molnupiravir comes amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Many states in the country have brought in restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divi's Laboratories, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare were among the top gainers, rising up to seven percent. Among other gainers from the basket were Lupin, Sun Pharma Advanced, Torrent Pharma, Laurus, Caplin, Jubilant Life, Ipca Labs, Biocon, Syngene, Gland Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Labs and Suven Pharma.

"The emergency use authorisation of COVID vaccines Corbevax and Covovax along with Molnupiravir for restricted use has boosted the appetite for most pharma stocks," said Aarzoo Zakir, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services, told CNBCTV18.com.

"The drug will be manufactured by 13 Indian pharma companies to treat adult patients with a risk progression of the disease as Molnupiravir inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2," she said.

Zakir described the development as "an important milestone in the renewed battle against the coronavirus".

On Tuesday, regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave nod to manufacture and market Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use in the country for treatment of adult patients. Oral anti-viral Molnupiravir has already been cleared by the UK and US drug regulators .

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 might not lead to a large demand for Molnupiravir, Nimish Mehta, Founder and Director at Research Delta Advisors, told CNBC-TV18

The initial enthusiasm with the drug has faded post Phase III results, he said.

Several pharma companies have announced plans to launch the pill under their respective brands.

Earlier this year, a slew of drug makers including Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla and Sun Pharma signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with Merck to make and supply Molnupiravir in India.

Sun Pharma, for instance, will market the pills under the brand Molxvir in the country, and Torrent Pharma under Molnutor.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 7.9 percent in the past 12 months, as against the Nifty50's return of 23.3 percent.

Index Return (%) Nifty50 23.3 Nifty Pharma 7.9 Nifty Healthcare 15.5

