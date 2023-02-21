Sun Pharma confident of achieving growth guidance despite import alert on Halol facility

Sun Pharma also stated that its target for the India business would be to grow either in-line or faster than the market.

India’s largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has exuded confidence in meeting its growth guidance despite the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) placing the company's Halol facility under an import alert.

The company management at the NBIE Annual Investor’s Conference asserted that it is well placed to meet the revenue guidance of high single-digit to low double-digit growth for the current financial year.

Halol is one of Sun Pharma's export-oriented manufacturing units and was inspected by the USFDA between April 26 and May 9 last year. The facility accounted for nearly 3 percent of the company's overall revenue or $150 million in the financial year 2022.

The company had earlier stated that the import alert will have no impact on its specialty revenue and it would evaluate product transfers on a case-to-case basis.

The management at the investors’ conference stated that scaling up the global specialty portfolio would remain its key focus area. Sun Pharma stated that Illumya and Winlevi are the main growth drivers for the company.

The company’s speciality sales for the December quarter stood at $222 million, excluding milestone payments, compared to $200 million during the September quarter.

Last week, Sun Pharma announced the acquisition of up to 26.09 percent stake in Agatsa Software and up to 27.39 percent stake in Remidio Innovative Solutions to boost digital diagnostics.

Shares of Sun Pharma are currently trading little changed at Rs 985.30.