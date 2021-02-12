Market Sun Pharma-AML whistleblower case: Here's how it unfolded Updated : February 12, 2021 04:51 PM IST Following a forensic audit report and subsequently an investigation, Sebi noted that the drugmaker had not abided by compliances prescribed under the listing regulations. It also found fault with Sun Pharma in failing to get prior approval of its audit committee for transactions with AML while shareholder approval for related-party transactions was not obtained. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply