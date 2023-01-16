Sula Vineyards shares surge past IPO price in best day since listing

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. gained as much as 12 percent on Monday, marking its best day since listing on the bourses last month.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly gross billings overall, both for its own brand as well as its wine tourism business, in the December quarter.

The wine producer has reported a 13 percent year-on-year surge in its own brands' gross billings to Rs 187.2 crore in the December quarter from Rs 165.7 crore in the year-ago period. The jump in gross billings was led by strong growth in volumes and realisations.

In the nine-month period of the current financial year, the growth was 28 percent YoY at Rs 391.5 crore.

The company also reported a 13 percent increase in wine tourism gross billings to Rs 23 crore when compared to Rs 20.3 crore in the same quarter in the same period a year ago.

The company has witnessed a jump of 48 percent to Rs 58.6 crore in wine tourism revenue in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Sula is the only listed wine producer in the country with over 50 percent share in the domestic wine business.

Shares of Sula Vineyards are trading 12.7 percent higher at Rs 366.75. Monday's surge also meant that the stock went past its IPO price of Rs 357 for the first time since listing.