Goldman Sachs, Jupiter India fund buy shares of Sula Vineyards post listing

Sula Vineyards Ltd., the largest winemaker in India, seems to have caught the attention of institutional investors after the stock made a weak debut on the bourses on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio on Thursday bought 6.9 lakh shares of the company at Rs 351.48 apiece, amounting to roughly Rs 24.4 crore, through open market transactions.

Jupiter India Fund also bought another 6.3 lakh shares of the company the same day at Rs 361 apiece, translating into a deal size of Rs 22.8 crore.

Notably, the price band of the Sula Vineyards' initial public offering (IPO) was fixed at Rs 340-357 per share. The issue was subscribed to 2.33 times during December 12-14 with all the categories getting fully subscribed. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) for existing shareholders. This means that the company did not get any proceeds from the offer.

The stock made a tepid listing on the bourses on Thursday. It made a debut with a 1 percent gain at Rs 361 but slipped in trade soon to close over 8 percent lower at Rs 331.15. On Friday, the stock bounced back as much as 5 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 347.75.

Sula Vineyards is synonymous with Indian wines and is considered a ‘category creator’ in the segment. Sula is headquartered in Nashik, 180 km northeast of Mumbai, and has two manufacturing units, one each in Nashik and Bengaluru. As of January, it had a production capacity of over 13 million litres, of which an 11 million litre facility is housed in Nashik and a 2 million litre facility in Karnataka.

Earlier in an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Samant, MD and CEO of Sula Vineyards, said that the wine category has great prospects in India.

Shares of Sula Vineyards are trading 2.42 percent lower at Rs 323.20.