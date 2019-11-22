#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Sugar stocks under pressure over reports that production in Maharashtra likely to be lower

Updated : November 22, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Only 150 sugar factories in Maharashtra are likely to be operational this year compared to 195 last year.
Last year, 102 were co-operative and 93 were private factories were engaged in sugar production.
Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills, Avadh Sugar, Bannari Sugar, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Mawana Sugar traded lower by up to 3 percent.
