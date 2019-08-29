Market
Sugar stocks rise over 5% after Cabinet approves subsidy on sugar exports
Updated : August 29, 2019 12:25 PM IST
Shares of sugar firms advanced on Thursday after the Cabinet approved a subsidy worth Rs 6,268 crore to sugar exports in order to support struggling sugar mills and farmers.
Stocks like Shree Renuka Sugars, Bannari Amman Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugars and Mawana Sugar jumped more than 5 percent.
