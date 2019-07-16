Market
Sugar stocks rally on report India may keep export subsidies
Updated : July 16, 2019 10:22 AM IST
All sugar stocks’ rallied on Tuesday after the Indian government decided to keep sugar export subsidies despite complaints from rivals to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), reported Reuters.
“The export subsidies are designed to increase shipments from the world's second-biggest sugar producer and reduce their brimming inventories. But that could pressure global prices that have only eked out a 2.1 percent gain this year after plunging more than 20 percent in 2018”, said Reuters report.
The report further said that India's exports surged to 3.3 million tonnes from 620,000 tonnes a year earlier. That prompted rivals to complain at the WTO, alleging the incentives violate trade rules.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more