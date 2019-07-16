Market

Sugar stocks rally on report India may keep export subsidies

Updated : July 16, 2019 10:22 AM IST

All sugar stocks’ rallied on Tuesday after the Indian government decided to keep sugar export subsidies despite complaints from rivals to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), reported Reuters.

“The export subsidies are designed to increase shipments from the world's second-biggest sugar producer and reduce their brimming inventories. But that could pressure global prices that have only eked out a 2.1 percent gain this year after plunging more than 20 percent in 2018”, said Reuters report.