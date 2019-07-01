Market

Sugar stocks rally 3-10% over expectations of lower sugar sale quota, import duty cut

Updated : July 01, 2019 12:59 PM IST

Sugar stocks rallied on Monday over expectation of reduction in sugar sale quota for mills to 2.05 million tonnes in July, lower than 2.15 million tonnes set for June.

According to Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the sugar output is estimated to hit 33 million tonnes in 2018-19 (October-September) from its estimate of 30.7 million tonnes in January.