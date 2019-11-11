Sugar stocks have jumped up to 20% today. Here's why

Shares of sugar companies rallied by up to 20 percent on Monday after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday slightly raised its outlook for US sugar stocks this year. The news was first reported by Reuters. The USDA, however, lowered its outlook for the 2019/20 crop year.

Ponni Sugars and Shree Renuka Sugars remained the top gainers, jumping 20 percent each intraday on the NSE. While shares of Bajaj Hindusthan rallied about 12 percent, and Dwarikesh Sugar, Avadh Sugar, and Andhra Sugars surged 6 percent, 6 percent, and 5 percent respectively.

Sugar is considered a ‘risky’ industry to be invested in due to its highly volatile nature. The primary reason it continues to remain volatile is due to its volume turnover. A piece of small news directed towards the sugar industry can change the entire scenario of the sector.

According to the Reuters report, "USDA raised the closely watched stocks-to-use ratio for 2018/19 to 14.5 from 14.04 last month. The department put the ratio at 10.5 percent for 2019/20 compared with its forecast of 14.52 last month."

The USDA forecasts US production in 2019/20 to reach 8.612 million short tons (7.81 million tonnes) as against the forecast of 9.18 million tons last month, the report said.

While US imports from Mexico are expected to remain fairly steady, the USDA slightly cut its projections for Mexican production in the 2019/20 season.

"Mexican sugar production in 2018/19 is forecast to remain steady at 6.426 million tonnes. Mexican production in the 2019/20 season is seen at 5.772 million tonnes, compared to last month's forecast of 6.065 million tonnes," the Reuters report added.

