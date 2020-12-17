  • SENSEX
Sugar stocks gain after govt approves export subsidy

Updated : December 17, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Sugar shares gained over 2 percent in early trade on Thursday after the Union government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of the sweetener during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21.
