Agriculture
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Updated : June 27, 2019 03:32 PM IST
Sugar stocks rallied on Thursday, led by gains in Rajshree Sugars, Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry, Dhampur Sugar and Avadh Sugar, up in the range of 3 to 19 percent.
In intraday, share price of Balrampur Chini Mills rose 5 percent, EID Parry’s increased by over 3 percent while Dhampur Sugar’s stock price surged over 4 percent. Rajshree Sugars rose the highest at 19 percent around noon.
