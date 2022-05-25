A majority of sugar stocks have faced some selling pressure after rewarding investors generously for the past few months. The likes of Shree Renuka, Triveni, Mawana and Rana have at least doubled investors' money in the past one year, and counting. Analysts believe any dip now can be utilised as an opportunity to buy into these names.

They say the government's ethanol push — which has led to stronger demand for the distillery business — is the primary reason behind the industry hitting a sweet spot, besides reducing supply from Brazil — the world's largest sugar exporter.

Yet, some are worried about elevated valuations which they feel make it wiser to wait for some cooling off before a fresh entry.

Stock Return (%) Price to earnings (TTM) One month Three months One year Shree Renuka Sugars -26.9 44.4 194.1 116.5 Triveni Engineering -19.2 19.2 104.8 18.8 Balrampur Chini -21.3 3.2 32.5 18.2 EID Parry -7.5 18.6 15.3 30.8 Mawana -28.6 28.2 144.3 4 Dalmia Bharat -25.4 20.9 23.7 139.9 Dwarikesh Sugar -21.5 36.7 109.1 14.1 Avadh Sugar -27 21.6 109 10.7 Rana Sugars -28.7 19.2 94.2 3.5 Uttam Sagar -16.1 48 85.3 8.1 Magadh Sugar -27.7 22.5 84 10.7 Ugar Sugar Works -31.3 34.6 90.7 16.8 KM Sugar -26.2 21.7 71.4 7.5 Bannari Amman -10.6 10.2 34.2 41.2

Shree Renuka Sugars shares have showered investors with almost a three-fold return in the last one year.

Mawana is the second best stock in the basket in the 12-month period.

A sweet spot

Market expert Mehraboon J Irani remains positive on the space. He believes at least some of the manufactures are "in a great sweet spot" with not just global raw sugar futures going up but also the domestic story gaining momentum.

Like most of the market, sugar stocks have also become over-owned and a healthy correction can lead to a buying opportunity, he told CNBC-TV18.

And he is not the only one eyeing a dip in sugar stocks.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital markets, is of the view it is best for investors to wait for a correction of 10-12 percent to make an entry in sugar shares.

"Sugar stocks are mainly riding on the back of the government's ethanol policy while exports are also helping the business," he told CNBCTV18.com.

So why the dip in stocks?

Sugar stocks could come back in favour as the recent correction, fuelled by fears of a global food shortage and consequent regulatory risks, is temporary, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The government on Tuesday decided to regulate sugar exports from June 1 in a bid to maintain sufficient stocks and to keep the domestic rates in check. Sugar prices in the country are under control in the past 12 months, and the government is committed to keeping the rates stable, an official release said.

However, the broader uprun in sugar stocks has been powered by the flexibility provided to the mills to transform excess sugar into an opportunity to produce ethanol, he said.

India plans to increase the proportion of ethanol in petrol to 20 percent with effect from April 2023, as part of its National Biofuel Policy — aimed at reducing the country's dependence on oil imports and move towards greener fuels.

"To increase the quantum of blending, the pan-India ethanol production capacity will have to increase from the current 700 to 1,500 crore litres, which will ultimately benefit the sugar industry," Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at ShareIndia, told CNBCTV18.com.

He has a positive outlook on the overall sugar space for 2022.

A win-win situation for the industry

India is the largest consumer of sugar in the world, and improving global demand has brought mills in high gear.

exports of the sweetener grew 64 percent to 71 lakh tonnes on the back of a rise in global demand, according to industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). In the October-April period — the first seven months of the sugar marketing season

It expects more than 90 lakh tonnes of exports in the current marketing year, which ends in September, as against 71.9 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Sugar consumption has risen about five percent in the seven months on a year-on-year basis — higher than historical average — mainly due to the rising summer mercury, brokerage Centrum Broking said in a note citing data from ISMA .

Sugar manufacturers are also hopeful of another bumper harvest year with prediction of a normal monsoon.

Time to add some sugar to your portfolio?

Prabhakar and Singh have Balrampur Chini among their top picks from the space.

Prabhakar's other preferred picks incude:

Triveni Engineering

EID Parry