Sudarshan Chemical rallies as Centre imposes duty on natural mica-based pearl industrial pigments

Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries' shares jumped as much as 17.84 percent to Rs 698 on the BSE on Friday after the government imposed an anti-dumping duty on natural mica-based pearl industrial pigments. Analysts expect the imposition of a duty to boost Sudarshan Chemicals' profitability as it is the sole producer of pigments in India.

The finance ministry said the pigments have been exported at a price below their normal value, leading to dumping. This has caused material injury to the domestic industry, it said in a statement.

The anti-dumping duty imposed on natural mica-based pearl industrial pigments, excluding cosmetic-grade products, will be levied for a period of five years, the finance ministry said.

Sudarshan Chemical shares were in high demand. A total of 2.81 lakh Sudarshan shares had changed hands on the bourse so far on Friday, as against a daily average of 2.43 lakh recorded in the past two weeks.

Analysts expect the development to add Rs 50 crore to the company's bottom-line. In FY21, the company's PAT had stood at Rs 141 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical shares have given a return of 23.59 percent so far in 2021, beating Sensex's return of 17.17 percent.

At 1:20 pm, Sudarshan traded with a gain of 15.25 percent at Rs 682.70 apiece on the bourse, sharply outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.37 per cent.