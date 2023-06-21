Subros extends gains after Tuesday's 20% circuit - Should you book profits?

Shares of Subros are now up nearly 60 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Automotive components manufacturer Subros Ltd. shares jumped as much as 20 percent for the second straight day to hit another record high of Rs 520.90. The two-day surge has come on the back of the Union Government approving a proposal to make AC cabins mandatory in trucks. Shares had ended on a 20 percent upper circuit on Tuesday.

Gains on the stock are coming on the back of heavy volumes. Current volumes are 9 times higher than its 20-day average and 36 times higher than its 10-day average.

Subros Ltd is a leading manufacturer of air conditioners for automotive applications. The government on Tuesday announced approving a proposal for making ACs compulsory in all truck cabins.

All truck cabins will have to be mandatorily air-conditioned starting in 2025, according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The commercial vehicle makers have been allowed 18 months to make this mandatory transition.

According to reports, the additional expenditure for installing ACs in truck cabins would be around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for each truck.

Subros Ltd has around 15.4 percent market share in the domestic after-market automotive air conditioning compressor segment. Its market share in the local passenger car segment is at 18.3 percent and 11.7 percent in the commercial vehicle segment.

Shares of Subros are now up nearly 60 percent on a year-to-date basis. So, should an investor book profits post the run-up?

"The stock has had a five-year breakout at levels of 425, which implies a strong upside going forward," said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. "The MACD has witnessed a bullish crossover on the monthly charts suggesting that the stock can start a fresh uptrend," he said.

However, Bissa says that fresh buying is not advised at current levels as the stock is trading considerably higher from the breakout levels. Those who have bought the stock earlier, can hold it for another 20-30 percent upside in the coming months. He advises adding the stock on declines towards levels of 450-430, which will make risk-reward favourable for a positional buy.

Shares of Subros are off the 20 percent circuit, currently trading 12.8 percent higher at Rs 488.70.