Subros extends gains after Tuesday's 20% circuit - Should you book profits?

Shares of Subros are now up nearly 60 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Automotive components manufacturer Subros Ltd. shares jumped as much as 20 percent for the second straight day to hit another record high of Rs 520.90. The two-day surge has come on the back of the Union Government approving a proposal to make AC cabins mandatory in trucks. Shares had ended on a 20 percent upper circuit on Tuesday.

Live Tv

Loading...

Gains on the stock are coming on the back of heavy volumes. Current volumes are 9 times higher than its 20-day average and 36 times higher than its 10-day average.

Subros Ltd is a leading manufacturer of air conditioners for automotive applications. The government on Tuesday announced approving a proposal for making ACs compulsory in all truck cabins.