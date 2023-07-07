Subros Share Price: Stock jumps 11% after government approves draft notification for AC cabins in trucks

Market analysts believe that shares have been rising as Subros would be one of the major beneficiaries of the new rules implemented by the road transport ministry.

Shares of automotive air conditioning component manufacturer Subros surged nearly 11 percent in trade on Friday after the government approved the draft notification that mandates the installation of air conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks.

The decision would provide comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue, he tweeted.

According to reports, the additional expenditure for installing ACs in truck cabins would lead to an additional cost of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for each truck.

Subros is an integrated manufacturing firm for automotive air conditioning systems. It manufactures compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and all other components required to complete an AC loop. The company caters to passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, refrigeration transport and railways.

The company boasts an overall market share of 15.4 percent in the domestic after-market automotive air conditioning compressor segment.

Shares of Subros are trading 6.6 percent higher at Rs 465. This is the biggest single-day jump for the stock since June 20, when the stock had jumped 20 percent on this announcement.