Subros Share Price: Stock jumps 11% after government approves draft notification for AC cabins in trucks

By CNBCTV18.com

Market analysts believe that shares have been rising as Subros would be one of the major beneficiaries of the new rules implemented by the road transport ministry.

Shares of automotive air conditioning component manufacturer Subros surged nearly 11 percent in trade on Friday after the government approved the draft notification that mandates the installation of air conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks.

On Thursday, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted that the Centre has approved the draft notification that mandates the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3. The decision would provide comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue, he tweeted.