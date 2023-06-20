Subros shares jump 20% on approval for mandatory AC cabin for trucks

In order to make this necessary transition, commercial vehicle makers have been allowed a period of 18 months.

Shares of Subros Ltd., a leading manufacturer of air conditioners for automotive applications, are locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the Central government approved a proposal making air-conditioned cabins mandatory in trucks. Additionally, the stock has hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 434.50 on the BSE.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he has approved the proposal for making ACs compulsory in all truck cabins. All truck cabins will have to be mandatorily air-conditioned starting in 2025.

In order to make this necessary transition, the commercial vehicle makers have been allowed a period of 18 months.

According to reports, the additional expenditure for installing air conditioners in truck cabins would lead to an added cost of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for each truck.

Subros Ltd. boasts an overall market share of 15.4 percent in the domestic after-market automotive air conditioning compressor market. The auto component company’s market share in the Indian passenger car segment stands at 18.3 percent and 11.7 percent in the commercial vehicle segment.

Shares of the company have gained 35.57 percent in the past month, and have increased by 45.06 percent so far this year.