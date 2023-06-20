CNBC TV18
Subros shares jump 20% on approval for mandatory AC cabin for trucks

Subros shares jump 20% on approval for mandatory AC cabin for trucks

Subros shares jump 20% on approval for mandatory AC cabin for trucks
Jun 20, 2023
By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 20, 2023 2:06:01 PM IST (Updated)

In order to make this necessary transition, commercial vehicle makers have been allowed a period of 18 months.

Shares of Subros Ltd., a leading manufacturer of air conditioners for automotive applications, are locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the Central government approved a proposal making air-conditioned cabins mandatory in trucks. Additionally, the stock has hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 434.50 on the BSE.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he has approved the proposal for making ACs compulsory in all truck cabins. All truck cabins will have to be mandatorily air-conditioned starting in 2025.


In order to make this necessary transition, the commercial vehicle makers have been allowed a period of 18 months.

