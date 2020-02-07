Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Economy

Study finds that 60 BSE500 companies can distribute Rs 88,600 crore to shareholders

Updated : February 07, 2020 02:16 PM IST

Sixty of the S&P BSE 500 companies can distribute around Rs 88,600 crore surplus cash to their shareholders via dividends and buyback, a report by IiAS said
The consolidated PAT for these 60 companies increased by 13.4% over FY18, while the profit after tax for the BSE 500 companies in aggregate increased by 0.3%
The abolition of the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) augurs well for MNCs
Study finds that 60 BSE500 companies can distribute Rs 88,600 crore to shareholders

You May Also Like

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement