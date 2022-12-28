Homemarket newsstocks news

CDMO partner of Strides Pharma's biologics unit gets key ANDA approvals from USFDA

CDMO partner of Strides Pharma's biologics unit gets key ANDA approvals from USFDA

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 4:24:23 PM IST (Published)

The filing for the product was done from Stelis Biopharma’s flagship facility in Bengaluru.

Recommended Articles

View All

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

IST5 Min(s) Read


The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) partner of Stelis Biopharma received approval for a key Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the USFDA. Stelis Biopharma is the biologics arm of Strides Pharma Sciences.

The filing for the product was done from Stelis Biopharma’s flagship facility in Bengaluru, according to the company.

After the ANDA approval an applicant can manufacture and market the generic drug product in the United States to provide a low cost alternative to the brand-name drug it references. Stelis Biopharma will manufacture and commercially supply the product to its CDMO partner from its flagship facility in Bengaluru.

The flagship facility offers unique capabilities of drug products for all injectable formats, including cartridges, pen devices, auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, liquid, and lyophilized vials, the company said. The pharma major had recently received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Bengaluru facility.

This facility is equipped with high-end automated drug product lines, along with isolators, which convert drug substances into stable formulations and complete the whole process within the same establishment in all the aforementioned formats.

“The current approval is the first of the many fillings made by the company’s CDMO partners from the flagship facility in Bengaluru,” said Arun Kumar, founder and executive chairperson of Strides Pharma.

Last month, Strides Pharma’s Singapore-based wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Ltd had received USFDA approval for the sale of its Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 40 mEq/15mL (20 percent).

The oral solution will also be manufactured at the company’s Bengaluru facility.

Shares of Strides Pharma ended 0.4 percent higher at Rs 352.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Strides Pharma Science

Previous Article

Reliance under Mukesh Ambani: A look at the milestones achieved in past 2 decades

Next Article

Hariom Pipe shares gain the most since listing post Rs 55 crore acquisition