CDMO partner of Strides Pharma's biologics unit gets key ANDA approvals from USFDA

The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) partner of Stelis Biopharma received approval for a key Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the USFDA. Stelis Biopharma is the biologics arm of Strides Pharma Sciences.

The filing for the product was done from Stelis Biopharma’s flagship facility in Bengaluru, according to the company.

After the ANDA approval an applicant can manufacture and market the generic drug product in the United States to provide a low cost alternative to the brand-name drug it references. Stelis Biopharma will manufacture and commercially supply the product to its CDMO partner from its flagship facility in Bengaluru.

The flagship facility offers unique capabilities of drug products for all injectable formats, including cartridges, pen devices, auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, liquid, and lyophilized vials, the company said. The pharma major had recently received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Bengaluru facility.

This facility is equipped with high-end automated drug product lines, along with isolators, which convert drug substances into stable formulations and complete the whole process within the same establishment in all the aforementioned formats.

“The current approval is the first of the many fillings made by the company’s CDMO partners from the flagship facility in Bengaluru,” said Arun Kumar, founder and executive chairperson of Strides Pharma.

Last month, Strides Pharma’s Singapore-based wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Ltd had received USFDA approval for the sale of its Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 40 mEq/15mL (20 percent).

The oral solution will also be manufactured at the company’s Bengaluru facility.