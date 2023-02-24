USFDA closes inspection at Strides Pharma's Bengaluru unit with EIR status

The company's Bengaluru facility is its largest manufacturing facility, with the capability to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Friday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded the inspection of its flagship facility in Bengaluru with three observations.

The manufacturing facility was inspected by the US drug regulator between December 5 and December 9, 2022, and Form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued.

Form 483 is issued by the USFDA inspection team to a drug manufacturer after the conclusion of an inspection when the investigators find any conditions that may violate the prescribed norms.

Based on Strides Pharma's response to the observations and subsequent commitments, the USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the Establishment Inspection Report states that the inspection is closed.

According to guidelines, a VAI classification is issued when "objectionable conditions or practices are found during the inspection but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action".

The company's Bengaluru facility is its largest manufacturing facility, with the capability to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams, and liquids. It services the key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia.

Strides Pharma’s global manufacturing sites are located in India -- Chennai, Puducherry, and two locations in Bengaluru--, Singapore, Italy (Milan), Kenya (Nairobi), and the United States (New York).

