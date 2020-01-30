Market
Strides Pharma surges over 8% on strong third-quarter earnings
Updated : January 30, 2020 12:47 PM IST
Strides Pharma Science's share price surged over 8 percent intraday on Thursday after the company posted strong October-December quarter earnings this financial year.
The small-cap pharma company in its third-quarter earnings this year posted revenue growth of 28.52 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 732.44 crore as against Rs 569.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Net profit during the same quarter jumped 358 percent YoY to Rs 1,017 crore.
