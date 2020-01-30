Strides Pharma surges over 8% on strong third-quarter earnings

Strides Pharma Science's share price surged over 8 percent intraday on Thursday after the company posted strong October-December quarter earnings this financial year.

At 12:38 pm, the shares were trading 7.63 percent to Rs 481 per share on the NSE while on an intraday basis, the stock price surged 8.5 percent at Rs 484.90.

The small-cap pharma company in its third-quarter earnings this year posted revenue growth of 28.52 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 732.44 crore as against Rs 569.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit during the same quarter jumped 358 percent YoY to Rs 1,017 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 185 percent YoY to Rs 1,851 crore.

The company's US business reported another stellar performance, with 16 percent QoQ and 62 percent YoY growth led by an overall improvement in the market share.

During the third quarter, Strides filed 2 new ANDAs for the US market and 3 product approvals which will be commercialized in the near future.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market