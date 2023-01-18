homemarket Newsstocks News

Strides Pharma subsidiary receives EIR from USFDA for drug device combination products facility

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 2:33:28 PM IST (Published)

Previously, the USFDA issued an EIR to Stelis Biopharma in September 2022 for the said flagship manufacturing site in Bengaluru following a Pre-Approved Inspection at Stelis' manufacturing facility.

Bengaluru-headquartered Stelis Biopharma, an arm of Strides Pharma Science Ltd., has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) specific to drug-device combination products to be commercialised at its flagship facility in Bengaluru.


The USFDA carried out an inspection on-site for drug-device combination products that are to be manufactured/commercialised for partner products by Stelis.

Previously, the USFDA issued an EIR to Stelis Biopharma in September 2022 for the said flagship manufacturing site in Bengaluru following a Pre-Approved Inspection at Stelis' manufacturing facility for several product submissions.

The Strides Pharma Science Ltd. stock is trading 1.17 percent lower at Rs 329.10.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Strides Pharma Science Ltd

