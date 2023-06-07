Strides Pharma shares have their best day in nearly a year - Here are the key triggers ahead

In FY23, the US business of the company recorded all-time high revenue at $232 million, rising sharply by 58 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Strides Pharma ended over 10 percent higher on Friday and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 398 on the BSE after the pharma company reported healthy growth in March quarter sales in the United States.

In the last one-year period, Strides Pharma’s shares have gained 22.8 percent and jumped 33.85 percent in the past three months.

In the March quarter, the pharmaceutical major's sales numbers in the US market stood above $60 million for the third consecutive quarter. The sales for other regulated markets were the highest ever at $48 million.

Strides Pharma’s margins came in at a multi-quarter high at 15.8 percent in the March quarter.

In FY23, the US business of the company recorded all-time high revenue at $232 million, rising sharply by 58 percent year-on-year, while other regulated markets of Strides Pharma also witnessed their highest-ever sales of $157 million, up 12 percent year-on-year.

The total amount of debt paid by the pharmaceutical company in FY23 stood at Rs 720 crore.

The company has provided guidance going forward, stating that its businesses will continue to grow significantly with those in emerging markets expected to grow faster.

The estimated EBITDA range is given at Rs 700 to 750 crore compared to a guidance of Rs 430 crore set in FY23.

The company expects to reduce its debt by an additional Rs 500 crore and gross debt of Rs 2,208.9 crore. Strides Pharma’s net debt is estimated to reduce by more than three times going ahead.