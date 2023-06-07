CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsStrides Pharma shares have their best day in nearly a year Here are the key triggers ahead

Strides Pharma shares have their best day in nearly a year - Here are the key triggers ahead

Strides Pharma shares have their best day in nearly a year - Here are the key triggers ahead
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 5:00:23 PM IST (Published)

In FY23, the US business of the company recorded all-time high revenue at $232 million, rising sharply by 58 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Strides Pharma ended over 10 percent higher on Friday and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 398 on the BSE after the pharma company reported healthy growth in March quarter sales in the United States.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the last one-year period, Strides Pharma’s shares have gained 22.8 percent and jumped 33.85 percent in the past three months.


In the March quarter, the pharmaceutical major's sales numbers in the US market stood above $60 million for the third consecutive quarter. The sales for other regulated markets were the highest ever at $48 million.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X