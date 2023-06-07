Strides Pharma shares have their best day in nearly a year - Here are the key triggers ahead

2 Min(s) Read
In FY23, the US business of the company recorded all-time high revenue at $232 million, rising sharply by 58 percent year-on-year.
Shares of Strides Pharma ended over 10 percent higher on Friday and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 398 on the BSE after the pharma company reported healthy growth in March quarter sales in the United States.
Live Tv
Loading...
In the last one-year period, Strides Pharma’s shares have gained 22.8 percent and jumped 33.85 percent in the past three months.
In the March quarter, the pharmaceutical major's sales numbers in the US market stood above $60 million for the third consecutive quarter. The sales for other regulated markets were the highest ever at $48 million.