Strides Pharma shares have their best day in nearly a year - Here are the key triggers ahead

In FY23, the US business of the company recorded all-time high revenue at $232 million, rising sharply by 58 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Strides Pharma ended over 10 percent higher on Friday and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 398 on the BSE after the pharma company reported healthy growth in March quarter sales in the United States.

In the last one-year period, Strides Pharma’s shares have gained 22.8 percent and jumped 33.85 percent in the past three months.