Strides Pharma shares rise 9% on JV with China's Sihuan Pharma

Updated : July 30, 2019 10:19 AM IST

Both the companies will set up a JV company based in Hong Kong to be christened as Sihuan Strides HK, where SPG, one of China's leading pharmaceutical companies, will own 49 percent stake, Strides Pharma said in a statement.

Strides will license four products immediately to this JV with an option to expand the portfolio subsequently and will receive a licensing fee for each product in-licensed to the JV.