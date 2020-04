Shares of Strides Pharma Science rallied over 11 percent on Wednesday after the company announced that it has developed and commercialized Favipiravir antiviral tablets. The company has claimed that the drug has demonstrated positive outcomes in the treatment of COVID-19. Strides Pharma is the first Indian company to have commenced the export of Favipiravir tablets.

The stock rose as much as 11.3 percent to Rs 416.6 per share on BSE. At 9:50 am, the stock quoted 10.8 percent higher at Rs 414.7 as compared to a 0.8 percent or 259 points rise in BSE Sensex at 32,374.

"Strides has developed Favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration. The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program for Covid-19. Strides will also immediately apply to Indian Drug Authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously," it said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the development, Dr R Ananthanarayanan, CEO and Managing Director, stated, "This development reinforces our commitment to play a substantial role in society by bringing affordable and quality healthcare to millions of people around the globe. Favipiravir has already demonstrated positive outcomes in several studies on Covid-19 patients, and we are hopeful that the treatment regime with Favipiravir would brace up our fight against this virus."