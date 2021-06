Strides Pharma Science share price rallied almost 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the pharma company’s subsidiary partnered with US-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral medication to treat patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its step‐down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ennaid Therapeutics, a global pharmaceutical company to produce an oral, repurposed medication to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases of COVID‐19.

“Ennaid’s partnership with discovery scientists at Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), identified a therapeutic target to treat COVID‐19 using artificial intelligence drug discovery platforms. Initial tests show antiviral activity effective against SARS CoV‐2, the virus that causes COVID‐19, by inhibiting 90 percent of the virus' replication in vitro studies,” the company said.

Ennaid is ready to seek emergency authorization from the FDA in the United States as well as approval for compassionate use in India.

Strides will be the exclusive manufacturing partner to Ennaid for the product, the company added.

At 9:55 am, the shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading 2.34 percent higher at Rs 837.00 apiece on the BSE.