WHO successfully completes inspection of Strides Pharma's Puducherry unit

The WHO carried out an inspection between January 16 and January 20. The Puducherry facility of the company caters to the United States and other regulated markets and institutional businesses.

An EIR from USFDA was received for the drug-device combination to be commercialised from the company’s flagship facility in Bengaluru.

The flagship facility offers unique capabilities of drug products for all injectable formats, including cartridges, pen devices, auto-injectors, pre-filled syringes, liquid, and lyophilized vials

Stelis Biopharma continues to onboard new partners for its integrated capabilities offered through three manufacturing facilities and it continues to build its clientele with global partnerships and onboarding of new programs on the drug substance and drug product side.

It remains a strong biologics CDMO player given its comprehensive capabilities, high-quality systems, large drug substance (DS) scale across modalities, and significant fill-finish capacity.

Shares of Strides Pharma are trading at Rs 337.80, up 2.86 percent.