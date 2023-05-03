Strides Pharma, Orbicular join hands to develop four nasal sprays with $400 million market size

The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday announced entering into a partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies to jointly develop nasal sprays for the global markets.

The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million, Strides Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The products will be manufactured at Strides Pharma’s Chestnut Ridge, New York facility, which has comprehensive capabilities for nasal spray manufacturing in the unit dose and multi-dose format, including for controlled substances.

Further, the facility has been in continuous operation for four decades with a robust compliance track record.

While Orbicular, a specialty pharmaceutical company, will utilise its expertise in drug delivery and formulation to develop nasal sprays, Strides Pharma will commercialise these nasal sprays across the markets using its commercial engine in the US and Europe.

Orbicular has good product development and licensing track record across various complex injectables, topicals, ophthalmic, parenteral, nasal spray, and inhalation product assets.

In December 2022, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) partner of Stelis Biopharma, the biologics arm of Strides Pharma, received approval for a key Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the USFDA.

In November last year, Strides Pharma’s Singapore-based wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global received USFDA clearance for the sale of its Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP, 40 mEq/15mL (20 percent).

