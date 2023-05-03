Strides Pharma, Orbicular join hands to develop four nasal sprays with $400 million market size

2 Min(s) Read
The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday announced entering into a partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies to jointly develop nasal sprays for the global markets.
The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million, Strides Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
The products will be manufactured at Strides Pharma’s Chestnut Ridge, New York facility, which has comprehensive capabilities for nasal spray manufacturing in the unit dose and multi-dose format, including for controlled substances.