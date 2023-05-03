English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsStrides Pharma, Orbicular join hands to develop four nasal sprays with $400 million market size

Strides Pharma, Orbicular join hands to develop four nasal sprays with $400 million market size

Strides Pharma, Orbicular join hands to develop four nasal sprays with $400 million market size
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 3:11:17 PM IST (Published)

The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday announced entering into a partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies to jointly develop nasal sprays for the global markets.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million, Strides Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchanges.


The products will be manufactured at Strides Pharma’s Chestnut Ridge, New York facility, which has comprehensive capabilities for nasal spray manufacturing in the unit dose and multi-dose format, including for controlled substances.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X