Strides Pharma, Orbicular join hands to develop four nasal sprays with $400 million market size

Strides Pharma Science Ltd. on Wednesday announced entering into a partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies to jointly develop nasal sprays for the global markets.

The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size of over $400 million, Strides Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchanges.