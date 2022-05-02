Street gives a thumbs-up to HDFC's better-than-expected show as asset quality improves

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported 16.4 percent jump in net profit for the January-March period, beating Street estimates. HDFC shares built on to the day's gains after the earnings announcement, rising by as much as Rs 38.6 or 1.7 percent to Rs 2,266.8 apiece on BSE.

In a regulatory filing during market hours, the mortgage lender reported a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase in net interest income -- the difference between interest earned and interest paid. The top line also came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

HDFC reported an improvement in asset quality. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans came down by 41 basis points sequentially to 1.91 percent.

The non-individual gross NPAs declined by 28 basis points to 4.76 percent, according to the filing.