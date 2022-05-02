Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Street gives a thumbs-up to HDFC's better-than-expected show as asset quality improves

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

HDFC results: The mortgage lender's stock rose more than two percent after its quarterly topline and bottomline exceeded analysts' expectations.

Street gives a thumbs-up to HDFC's better-than-expected show as asset quality improves
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported 16.4 percent jump in net profit for the January-March period, beating Street estimates. HDFC shares built on to the day's gains after the earnings announcement, rising by as much as Rs 38.6 or 1.7 percent to Rs 2,266.8 apiece on BSE.
In a regulatory filing during market hours, the mortgage lender reported a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase in net interest income -- the difference between interest earned and interest paid. The top line also came in ahead of analysts' expectations.
HDFC reported an improvement in asset quality. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans came down by 41 basis points sequentially to 1.91 percent.
The non-individual gross NPAs declined by 28 basis points to 4.76 percent, according to the filing.
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tops 17,000 as HDFC twins and RIL help market recover most of day's losses

Next Article

Fino Payments Bank shares fall 7% after promoters vote against reappointment of chairman

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More