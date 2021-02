Shares of Stove Kraft jumped over 7 percent high on Wednesday's pre-open trade, after the kitchen appliances maker posted a 277 percent YoY growth in profit after tax in the December quarter. Profit in the quarter under review came in at Rs 33.5 crore versus Rs 8.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock rose as much as 7 percent to the day’s high of Rs 535 apiece on BSE. Stove Kraft Ltd is one of the leading brands for kitchen appliances in India. It is one of the major players of the pressure cookers under brand name Pigeon amongst other market leaders.

“Despite challenging times this year, our company has managed to deliver stellar results on the back of volumes growth led by good festive, operational efficiencies, better product mix and cost rationalisation programmes,” MD Rajendra Gandhi said.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 295 crore against Rs 200 crore for the same period a year ago. EBITDA rose 160 percent to Rs 43 crores versus Rs 16.4 crores YoY.

“EBITDA is a function of operating lever because our costs are covered at a certain point, at a certain revenue. We are already at twice the revenue of where we cover all our cost. So, beyond that, 80 percent of our gross margins float will be done and that is where you are seeing healthy EBITDA numbers,” Gandhi said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company has taken several initiatives to improve its gross margins. Its working capital cycle has improved from 54 days in March 2020 to 47 days in December 2020, it said in an exchange filing.

During the current FY, the firm has reduced its debt by Rs 134 crores – Rs 93 crores through the IPO and some Rs 40 crores through its internal accruals. The company plans to be a zero-debt company in the coming period, it said.

“Our endeavour is to keep adding new and innovative products to our portfolio, enhance our addressable market through strengthening the distribution network across domestic & international markets and be a preferred brand for our customers,” Gandhi added.

The company plans to increase automation by employing newer technology to reduce the cost of production and achieve operational efficiency on a sustainable basis.

At 10:00 am, the stock traded at Rs 505.10 apiece on BSE.