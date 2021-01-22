  • SENSEX
Stove Kraft IPO to open on Jan 25: All you need to know

Updated : January 22, 2021 11:32 AM IST

The kitchen appliance company has fixed the price band of the IPO at Rs 384-385 per share, which will close on January 28.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 95 crore by the company and a Rs 317.6 crore offer for sale by promoters and investors.
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.
