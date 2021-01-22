Market Stove Kraft IPO to open on Jan 25: All you need to know Updated : January 22, 2021 11:32 AM IST The kitchen appliance company has fixed the price band of the IPO at Rs 384-385 per share, which will close on January 28. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 95 crore by the company and a Rs 317.6 crore offer for sale by promoters and investors. Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply