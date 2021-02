The allotment of shares for the Stove Kraft IPO is likely to be finalised on February 2, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

The process of initiation of refunds (if any, for anchor investors) and unblocking of funds in ASBA accounts will likely take place on February 3.

The transfer of equity shares to the Demat accounts of eligible investors is likely to be on February 4 and the shares are expected to be listed on the bourses on February 5.

Investors can check their share allocation status on the IPO registrar website, as well as on BSE.

Steps to follow:

- Visit the website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

- Select IPO name from the dropdown

- Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

- In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

- Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

- Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name— "Stove Kraft IPO"

- Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

- Click on the "Search" button

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Stove Kraft’ Rs 413-crore public issue opened on January 25 and closed on January 28 at a price band set at Rs 384-385 per share. The issue was subscribed 18.03 times.

The company said that it will utilise its net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.