Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, LIC, Mazagon Dock, CarTrade Tech, APL Apollo Tubes, McLeod Russel and more

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, LIC, Mazagon Dock, CarTrade Tech, APL Apollo Tubes, McLeod Russel and more

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, LIC, Mazagon Dock, CarTrade Tech, APL Apollo Tubes, McLeod Russel and more
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 11, 2023 6:08:31 AM IST (Published)

From Mazagon Dock likely to win a submarine order to Satin Creditcare and Nazara approving fund raising, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

| Reuters reports that Foxconn is working to remove the Foxconn name from what is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta for the semiconductor joint venture. Vedanta has responded by saying that it remains fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and has lined up other partners to set up India's first foundry. It also said that it will shortly acquire a license for production-grade 28 nm.

LIC, stocks to watch, top stocks LIC | Total premium collected in June up 21 percent at Rs 24,971 crore, compared to 13 percent collected by private life insurers. Individual premium collections flat at Rs 4,295 crore, while June quarter individual premium collection down 4.4 percent at Rs 10,439.2 crore.
X