Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Zydus, PNC Infra, NBCC and more

From Reliance Industries, Zydus to Dredging Corporation, Wipro and REC and more, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade:

Reliance Industries |

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures, on Thursday announced the official launch and rollout of the iconic beverage brand Campa. Reliance Retail acquired the brand from its owner Pure Drinks in August 2022. Additionally, Reliance Polyester Ltd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company completed the acquisition of polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences | The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for Vigabatrin for oral solution USP, 500 mg, used in the treatment of Refractory Complex Partial Seizures as adjunctive therapy in patients two years of age and older and to treat infantile spasms in babies and children below two years. The drug will be manufactured at the company's Moraiya unit in Ahmedabad. As per IQVIA data of December 2022, the drug had annual sales worth $233.7 million.

PNC Infratech | The company has been declared the lowest bidder for two highway projects of NHAI worth Rs 2,004.4 crore. The two projects include construction of six-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi - Kolkata Highway. The projects are to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.

Dredging Corporation | The company has received maintenance dredging contract worth Rs 64 crore from the Southern Naval Command Kochi.

NBCC | NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded with the work orders for the construction of new campus for IIFT at Kakinada. The order received is valued at Rs 229.81 crore.

Welspun Corp | Welspun DI Pipes Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has received the "Kitemark" certificate by BSI UK for size range of 100 to 1,000 DN against EN 545 and ISO 2531 standards. These are the international standards for Ductile Iron pipes used for transportation of potable water.

Wipro | British aviation giant Menzies Aviation has selected Wipro to transform its air cargo management services. This is set to improve Menzies' business efficiencies, employee experience and customer service. Wipro's cargo handling was architected using cloud-native technologies, to support Menzies needs. It will also support scanning technology for cargo & documentation while directly integrating with customers' operating systems, thereby resulting in increased transparency and real-time tracking.

REC | The Board of REC Ltd has approved raising up to Rs 1,20,000 crore via debt instruments in FY24. The company will borrow the funds from the market in FY24 under various types of bonds and loans and commercial papers. Loans include Rupee term loans (Rs 1,05,000 crore) from banks/FIIs/NBFCs/other institutions; short-term loans (Rs 10,000 crore) from Banks/FIs/NBFCs among others. The company also seeks to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore from the commercial papers. Funds under the proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions.