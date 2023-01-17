Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, ONGC, Samvardhana Motherson, Angel One, Phoenix Mills and more

From Angel One to Samvardhana Motherson to the windfall tax cut, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session.

ONGC, Reliance Industries |

Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 1,900 from Rs 2,100 per tonne. Special additional excise duty on diesel cut to Rs 5 from Rs 6.5 per litre. Special additional excise duty on ATF also cut to Rs 3.5 from Rs 4.5 per litre. Petrol continues to have zero special additional excise duty.

Samvardhana Motherson | Sojitz corporation looks to sell up to 1.6 percent stake in the company via block deal. The deal likely to be at a 6 percent discount to the current price. Floor price of the deal likely to be at Rs 71 per share. The transaction size is likely to be $92 million.

Angel One | December quarter revenue flat at Rs 719 crore. Net profit up 6.7 percent from last quarter while margin expands 100 basis points. Number of orders decline 2 percent while Average Revenue per Client declines 7 percent. Board declares interim dividend of Rs 9.6 per share.

Phoenix Mills | Wholly-owned subsidiary namely i.e. Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Ltd. ('PLIPPL') has completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity shares of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt. Ltd. pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') dated January 16, 2023 for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 26.03 crore. Janus owns a land parcel admeasuring approximately 33 acres situated at village Kabulpur, District, Faridabad and village Losighani, District Sohna, in the state of Haryana.

India Pesticides | Successfully commissioned Herbicide Technical at the Sandila Plant. The product is exclusively for export markets. This is the seventh molecule launched by the company and is part of the earlier announced medium-term strategy of launching eight new molecules.

Kesoram Industries | The company has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 48 crore for quarter ended December, widening from a loss of Rs 32 crore in same period last year, impacted by higher input cost, power & fuel expenses and an exceptional loss. But consolidated revenue from operations increased 12.6 percent YoY to Rs 986 crore for the quarter. Majority of the business comes from the cement segment.

Ashoka Buildcon | Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the company, has received a provisional certificate for completion of 37.92 kilometers out of the total project highway length of 39.980 kilometers in Telangana. The company has also informed the declaration of Novemer 19, 2022 as the commercial operational date for the said HAM project of NHAI under Bharatmala Pariyojna. After the declaration of the commercial operational date, the SPV is eligible for receipt of annuity payments from NHAI for the operation period of 15 years at an interval of every 6 months from the date of achievement of commercial operational date.

Tinplate Company of India | The tinplate manufacturer and Tata Steel subsidiary has recorded a 62 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 36.4 crore for quarter ended December, impacted by lower top line and operating income. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 959.9 crore fell by nearly 19 percent compared to year-ago period.