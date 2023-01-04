Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Vedanta, RailTel and more

From HDFC to Avenue Supermarts are some of the stocks in focus for today's trading session.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. forms joint venture with 100-year old beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt. Ltd. It will acquire 50 percent stake in this joint venture for an undisclosed sum while the Hajoori family will continue to own the remaining stake.

IndusInd Bank | Net advances for the December quarter increased 19 percent year-on-year while deposits increased 14 percent from last year. On a sequential basis, advances and deposits grew 5 percent and 3 percent respectively. CASA ratio stood at 42 percent from 42.2 percent year-on-year.

HDFC | Assigned loans worth Rs 8,892 crore during the December quarter from Rs 7,468 crore during the same period last year. All loans assigned during the quarter were to HDFC Bank. Loans worth Rs 35,937 crore were sold during the preceding 12 months, compared to Rs 27,591 crore. Dividend income from the quarter stood at Rs 482 crore from Rs 195 crore year-on-year. Net loss of Rs 80 crore against fair value of listed and unlisted investments, compared to a gain of Rs 124 crore last year.

Avenue Supermarts | Standalone revenue from operations grew 25 percent year-on-year in the December quarter to Rs 11,304.58 crore. Total number of stores as of December 31, 2022 stood at 306.

Vedanta | Total Aluminium production declines 2 percent year-on-year while Zinc India's mined metal production saw a growth of 1 percent. Zinc International's mined metal production grew 32 percent to 70,000 tonnes. On the other hand, producttion of oil & gas and steel declined 12 percent and 13 percent respectively. Power production increased 5 percent from last year.

RailTel | Gets work orders from the South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. to provide MPLS VPN services at 529 locations for a period of five years. The total value of the contract is worth Rs 186.19 crore.

Can Fin Homes | Canara Bank-promoted housing loan provider on Tuesday, January 3, said it has appointed Apurav Agarwal as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from January 4, 2023. Agarwal's appointment is for a term of three years, extendable for a further two years, the company said.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd | The company on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the reappointment of Pawan Singh as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. The approval was accorded at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Friday, PFS said in a statement. "One of the major decisions taken at the meeting was the re-appointment of Pawan Singh as the MD and CEO. Singh has been at the helm of PFS for the past 5 years and has played a crucial role in the company's growth and success," it said.

Themis Medicare | Launches Lenzetto - a global brand of Estradiol novel drug delivery system for treatment of menopausal symptoms. Lenzetto has clinical experience in 40 countries and is approved by the USFDA and the EMA. It will be available on prescription.

PNC Infratech | Subsidiary gets appointed date for construction of six lane, access controlled greenfield highway on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border on a Hybrid annuity model basis.