From RVNL to IDBI bank, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

Kewal Kiran Clothing |

Announces strategic partnership with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the "official partner" for the Indian Cricket Team. KKCL's flagship brand "Killer" will be displayed on the upper right chest of the team's jersey. The logo will be on the team's kit until May 31, 2023. KKCL will bring the jersey to the fans through its network of 350 stores, 1,800 large format stores and over 4,000 multi-brand outlets.

Bajaj Finserv | Gross Direct Premium for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. stood at Rs 1,209.25 crore for the month of December and Rs 11,608.6 crore up to the month of December.

Rail Vikas Nigam | Gets Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track for corridor-1 of phase-1 of the Surat Metro Rail Project. The project cost is nearly Rs 166 crore and is likely to be executed over the next 22 months.

IDBI Bank | Bank writes to exchanges to classify government holding as "public" following its divestment. The new acquirer of the bank to meet minimum public shareholding norms within a year.

Mukand | The company completed the transfer of 45.94 acres of the land at Kalwe / Dighe facility in Thane District, by executing the necessary Deeds of Conveyance in favour of the Purchaser – AGP DC Infra Two Pvt. Ltd. for an aggregate consideration of Rs 796.46 crore. The entire consideration has been received by the company.

Ambuja Cements | Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary - Ambuja Resources Ltd. with authorised and paid share capital of Rs 1 crore. The subsidiary has been incorporated for manufacturing of cement and allied products, alternate fuel and power generation.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Mahindra West Africa, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa Ltd., which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M is now dissolved. Mahindra West Africa was under voluntary liquidation in Nigeria.

IIFL Finance | Plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore for the purpose of onward lending, financing, refinancing the existing indebtedness of IIFL Finance and for general corporate purposes. The fund raising will be done through a public issue of secured, redeemable, NCDs, which will offer a yield of up to 9 percent. The NCDs are available in tenors of 24, 36, and 60 months.