Stocks To Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, RailTel, Route Mobile, Antony Waste, TVS Motor, 5paisa and more

From Infosys and HCLTech to Route Mobile and RailTel, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session

Infosys |

The company will report its December quarter results after market hours today. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects US Dollar Revenue growth of 1.45 percent sequentially while EBIT margin may expand for the second straight quarter. The company is likely to maintain its guidance for the full year. Read more about what the street expects from Infosys here.

HCLTech | The company will also report its December quarter results later today. Management commentary on furloughs will be the key monitorable. The street expects deal wins to remain steady at $2 billion. The company will also report its December quarter results later today. Management commentary on furloughs will be the key monitorable. The street expects deal wins to remain steady at $2 billion. Read more about the consensus expectations from the company here.

RailTel | Receives work order from the Government of Puducherry for designing, development, operations and maintenance of Integrated Command Control Center and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City. The total value of the work order is Rs 170.11 crore and will be for a period of five years. The company has also received a work order from NMDC to implement IT infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives worth Rs 122.63 crore. Receives work order from the Government of Puducherry for designing, development, operations and maintenance of Integrated Command Control Center and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City. The total value of the work order is Rs 170.11 crore and will be for a period of five years. The company has also received a work order from NMDC to implement IT infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives worth Rs 122.63 crore.

TVS Motor | Indicates intention to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh towards future expansion in Electric Vehicles and Internal Combustion Engines and generate direct and indirect employment for 2,000 people. Indicates intention to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh towards future expansion in Electric Vehicles and Internal Combustion Engines and generate direct and indirect employment for 2,000 people.

Route Mobile | Secures exclusive end-to-end partnership with one of the leading mobile network operators for International A2P messaging in Sri Lanka. It will be the exclusive partner of the MNO for a period of two years as it looks to increase its presence in Sri Lanka. Secures exclusive end-to-end partnership with one of the leading mobile network operators for International A2P messaging in Sri Lanka. It will be the exclusive partner of the MNO for a period of two years as it looks to increase its presence in Sri Lanka.

Antony Waste Handling | Operating revenue in December quarter up 7 percent from last year, according to its quarterly business update. Total sale of compost down to 1,716 tonnes from 3,144 tonnes during the same quarter last year due to an extended monsoon. Expect the shortfall to be made up in the current quarter. Witnessed record sale of Refuse Derived Fuel, which stood at 15,337 tonnes. Operating revenue in December quarter up 7 percent from last year, according to its quarterly business update. Total sale of compost down to 1,716 tonnes from 3,144 tonnes during the same quarter last year due to an extended monsoon. Expect the shortfall to be made up in the current quarter. Witnessed record sale of Refuse Derived Fuel, which stood at 15,337 tonnes.

5Paisa Capital | Total consolidated income in Q3 up 4 percent sequentially and year-on-year at Rs 83.81 crore. Onboarded more than 1.62 lakh new clients during the quarter. Total registered customers at 33,53,500. Total consolidated income in Q3 up 4 percent sequentially and year-on-year at Rs 83.81 crore. Onboarded more than 1.62 lakh new clients during the quarter. Total registered customers at 33,53,500.

PB Fintech | Arm PB Financial Account Aggregators gets in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up an account aggregator business. Arm PB Financial Account Aggregators gets in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up an account aggregator business.

Stove Kraft | CEO Rajiv Mehta quits to pursue opportunities outside the group. Assure shareholders that operations are running normally. Implemented a new organisation structure to help with strategic goals. Revised structure has four new executive positions - Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief HR Officer and Chief Growth Officer, in addition to the CFO. Actively evaluating candidates for a Chief Growth Officer and onboarding a Chief Human Resource officer. CEO Rajiv Mehta quits to pursue opportunities outside the group. Assure shareholders that operations are running normally. Implemented a new organisation structure to help with strategic goals. Revised structure has four new executive positions - Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief HR Officer and Chief Growth Officer, in addition to the CFO. Actively evaluating candidates for a Chief Growth Officer and onboarding a Chief Human Resource officer.

Central Bank of India | Enters into strategic co-lending partnership with Mamta Projects Pvt. Ltd. to offer MSME loans to borrowers at competitive rates. Mamta Projects' AUM as of March 2022 stood at Rs 272 crore. Central Bank will take 90 percent of the MSME loans under priority sector on its books. Enters into strategic co-lending partnership with Mamta Projects Pvt. Ltd. to offer MSME loans to borrowers at competitive rates. Mamta Projects' AUM as of March 2022 stood at Rs 272 crore. Central Bank will take 90 percent of the MSME loans under priority sector on its books.