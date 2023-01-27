Stocks To Watch In 2023 | Brokerages mixed on Bajaj Finance due to slow loan growth

Bajaj Finance will be one of the stocks to watch in 2023 as competition from banks have increased in last two years. The share of personal loans in the banking sector was at 29.3 percent in Q2FY23 when compared to 26.16 percent in Q3FY20.

Bajaj Finance has been talking about their super app launch since last few quarters. So investors need to see whether that comes through in 2023.

Another event to watch for is that RBI is asking large and systematically important NBFCs to convert into banks. How will investors react to this and how it will be taken by the street, needs to be seen.

The Bajaj Finance stock has been an underperformer in 2022 with a decline of 9 percent versus Nifty return of +4.3 percent in CY2022.

This is largely due to the fact that incrementally, they are losing market share, which is evident from the decline in growth rate number which has fallen from 30-35 percent to now about 27 percent on a year on year basis.

Bajaj Finance's cross sell rate has also declined massively, from 12.9 percent in Q1FY20 to 7.1 percent in Q3FY23. This means, their ability to market more products to existing customers has reduced significantly.

This has also had its impact on the business performance of Bajaj Finance and also indicates increase in churn of customers. Stock's premium valuation multiple has seen a decline too, which is evident from the fact that price to book value has declined from 10x to now around 6x-7x.

According to rating agency Jefferies, valuations of Bajaj Finance are down to long term average multiples at 27x 12 month forward PE and about 5.6x price to book value. They think the stock is attractive with 26 percent CAGR in PAT over FY23-25 and RoE of 23 percent.

Macquarie on the other hand believes that overall loan growth is healthy at 27 percent year on year, but is below their expectations.

CLSA says that loan growth has slowed despite festive season. Q3 is usually a strong quarter due to festivals.

Brokerages have a target price ranging from Rs 5,275 on the lower side to as high as Rs 7,280 per share.