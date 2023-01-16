Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, DMart, Wipro, Piramal Pharma, Sula Vineyards, Federal Bank and more

From HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts and Wipro to a slew of Pharma companies, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

HDFC Bank |

India's largest private sector lender reported Net Interest Income growth that was the best in seven quarters. NII for the December quarter also surpassed consensus expectations. Net profit for the period was also above estimates. The bank's asset quality remained stable compared to the September quarter. HDB Financial reported strong profit growth and decline in gross NPAs. Read more about the bank's results here.

Wipro | March quarter growth expected to be negative 0.6 percent to positive 1 percent, which is below expectations of 0-2 percent growth. Wipro reported US Dollar revenue that was marginally below consensus expectations of $2,828 million. The bigger surprise came from the margin front as EBIT margin improved 120 basis points from the previous quarter to 16.3 percent from 15.1 percent. Consensus expected margin to rise only 15 basis points from September. Read more about the company's results here.

Avenue Supermarts | Operational performance in the December quarter missed street expectations due to higher expenses. EBITDA was below estimates of Rs 1,027 crore while EBITDA margin declined 100 basis points from last year. Margin hurt despite the company reporting its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 11,304 crore. Read more about its financial performance here.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug PRIMCYV from Pfizer for use in the Indian market. PRIMCYV is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic breast cancer. Since May 2022, Dr Reddy's has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg.

Piramal Pharma | The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a form-483 with two observations to the company's' facility in Sellersville in the United States. The observations have been classified under the Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status and do not relate to data integrity. The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a form-483 with two observations to the company's' facility in Sellersville in the United States. The observations have been classified under the Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status and do not relate to data integrity. Sellersville facility is involved in the manufacturing and packaging of solid oral dosage forms, liquids, creams and ointments.

Granules India | USFDA issued form-483 with three observations to its Gagillapur facility in Telangana. Inspection was carried out between January 9 - January 13, 2023. The unit manufactures finished dosages and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs).

Lupin | USFDA conducted an inspection of the company's facility in Somerset, USA between January 2 - January 13 this year. The regulator issued a form-483 with two observations. The company is working with the FDA to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Tata Motors | Files form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for termination of its American Depositary Share Program. Form 25 is a document filed by a company to delist its securities.

L&T Finance Holdings | Disbursals for the December quarter up 32.8 percent from last year to Rs 13,155 crore. Gross NPA at 4.21 percent from 4 percent in the September quarter. Assets Under Management in focused business decline 1.8 percent or by Rs 1,626 crore compared to the September quarter. Net Interest Margin at an all-time high of 7.41 percent Vs 6.31 percent year-on-year. Net profit boosted by capital gains of Rs 2,608 crore and deferred tax expense of Rs 1,036.3 crore. Actual reported net loss of Rs 1,727.8 crore.

REC | Signs five different non-binding MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore with the UP government to extend financial assistance during the UP Global Investors Summit. MoUs are in the field of power generation, transmission and distribution projects, renewable energy and infrastructure development projects. Also signed a non-binding MoU with MP Power Management Company Ltd. to extend financial assistance of Rs 15,086 crore for upcoming Sarani and Amarkantak thermal power projects, system improvement works, technology upgradation etc.

Sula Vineyards | Own brands sales and wine tourism revenue set quarterly record by growing 13 percent each to Rs 187.2 crore and Rs 23 crore respectively. New 2.5 million litre cellar up and running in time for the 2023 grape harvest.

Tata Steel | The British Steel Pension Scheme with Tata Steel UK as a sponsor has completed a substantial part of its de-risking journey with 60 percent of the liabilities now insured by an insurance company.