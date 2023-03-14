Stocks to Watch: GAIL, CreditAccess Grameen, Tube Investments, Lupin, Sona BLW, Surya Roshni and more

From GAIL to Tube Investments, here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

GAIL |

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the current financial year. Based on the current shareholding pattern, the government will receive a dividend payout of Rs 1,355 crore, while other shareholders will receive Rs 1,275 crore.

Lupin | The USFDA completed inspection of its bioresearch centre in Pune with zero observations. Lupin Bioresearch Centre conducts in-vitro BE and biosimilar studies. This was the seventh consecutive onsite inspection for the Bioresearch centre.

Krsnaa Diagnostics | Operationalised 100 more pathology collection centers under contract with the BMC. With this, the company has operationalised 300 pathology collection centers. It had won a tender in January to provide lab investigation facility services for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai. The contract is for a total of 600 centers.

Tube Investments | The company has entered into an agreement with N Govindarajan to incorporate a subsidiary for pursuing the CDMO business, subject to approval of shareholders. The company will invest up to Rs 285 crore, while N Govindarajan will invest up to Rs 15 crore. The company is looking at new platforms to complement the existing business for future growth as part of its long-term strategy. N Govindarajan will be entitled to get up to 25 percent of the equity for his investment.

CreditAccess Grameen | The company crossed a milestone of Rs 20,000 crore in Assets Under Management. As of December 31, that figure stood at Rs 17,786 crore. The company has added over 3.7 lakh new borrowers during the quarter, significantly higher than the 2.8 lakh and 3 lakh new borrowers added in the two earlier quarters. It has also disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore during the quarter so far. It has opened 30 new branches and plans to open another 34 by March 31, 2023.

Surya Roshni | The company has won total orders worth Rs 96.39 crore for the supply of 3 LPE Coated steel pipes from HPCL for City Gas Distribution projects in Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The order will have to be executed in the next 8.5 months.