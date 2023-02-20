Stocks To Watch: Cipla, Samvardhana Motherson, Sun Pharma, HUL, KEC International, Pennar Industries and more

From Cipla to Sun Pharma and Samvardhana Motherson, here are some of the key stocks to watch out for in today's session.

USFDA issues Form 483 with eight inspectional observations for its Pithampur unit. The regulator conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the plant between February 6-17, 2023. The company says it will closely work with the USFDA and address these issues within the stipulated time.

Samvardhana Motherson International | SAMIL subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in SAS Autosystem technik GmbH - one of the leading cockpit module integrators globally with a large EV portfolio and an enterprise value of 540 million Euro. The transaction will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals and is likely to be completed by the second quarter of the next financial year.

Sun Pharma | To acquire up to 26.09 percent stake in Agatsa Software for Rs 30 crore in two tranches. Agatsa Software is an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company. The first tranch of this acquisition is likely to be completed this month while the second one will be completed by August this year. Additionally, it will also acquire up to 27.39 percent stake in Remidio Innovative Solutions for Rs 149.9 crore. Remidio provides products to enable early detection of eye diseases. This transaction is likely to be completed this month.

Hindustan Unilever | The company has signed agreements for the sale of its atta and salt business carried out under the Annapurna and Captain Cook brands. The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd. and Uma Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company. HUL will receive Rs 60.4 crore from this transaction that is expected to close within the next 90 days. The decision is in line with the intent of HUL to exit non-core categories.

KEC International | Wins new orders worth Rs 3,023 crore including its single-largest order till date of Rs 2,060 crore. The orders span across civil, transmission and distribution and cables business. The year-to-date order intake stands at a record level of Rs 18,500 crore, a growth of 30 percent from last year.

Dilip Buildcon | Gets letter of acceptance (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal for an EPC project worth Rs 1,947.06 crore. The project is expected to be completed over the next 24 months. The project involves trial run and operations and maintenance of the entire water supply scheme of Rewa Bansagar MVS for 10 years.

CRISIL | December quarter revenue up 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 822 crore while profit before tax (PBT) increased 15 percent from last year. The company will also acquire Australian research and consulting firm Peter Lee for AUD 6.15 million. The transaction is likely to be completed over the next three months and will be done through its wholly-owned subsidiary CRISIL Irevna Australia Pty. Ltd.

RITES | Secures new EPC work order worth Rs 76.08 crore for provision of EI-based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works, along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking enroute in Dhaulpur-Gwalior section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.

Power Grid | Declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for five projects based on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The company has also received the letter of intent for the same.

Pennar Industries | Bags orders worth Rs 851 crore across various business verticals. The order value is greater than the company's free-float market capitalisation of Rs 616 crore. The orders are to be executed over the next two quarters. Among the prominent names that feature on the list of companies to have placed the orders include Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, Thermax, IFB Automotive, Hindalco, Tata Power, L&T, among others.