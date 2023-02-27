Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, SpiceJet, Edelweiss, NBCC, IRB Infra, Tube Investments and more

From SpiceJet to Adani Ports and Tube Investments, here are some of the top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

Adani Ports & SEZ |

Crossed 300 MMT of cargo handling on February 23, 329 days of the current financial year, beating its own milestone of 354 days from last year. Mundra continues to be the largest port in the country in terms of volumes handled. Mundra Port registered record Ro-Ro exports - increasing 18% due to long-time customers like Maruti.

SpiceJet | Board to meet again today to mull alloting equity shares on a preferential basis. Board will also mull converting all outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company. Also on the agenda is to raise fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities through qualified institutional bidders, which will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Edelweiss Financial Services | Gets shareholder approval for the demerger of its wealth management business. The approval also paves the way for the listing of Nuvama Wealth Management, earlier known as Edelweiss Wealth Management. PAG invested in the wealth management business of Edelweiss in 2020 and announced the demerger and subsequent listing of the same. Nuvama will allot 1.05 crore equity shares to shareholders of Edelweiss Financial Services as on the record date on proportionate basis as a consideration for the demerger. Edelweiss will continue to hold 14 percent stake in NWML, while PAG would hold 56 percent.

NBCC | Secured business worth Rs 194.17 crore in the month of January. Also awarded work of Project Management Consultant for complete planning, design, execution and construction of buildings and services and other works under EPC contract work for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, having value of Rs 350 crore.

IRB Infra | Gets letter of award from NHAI for upgradation to six lane with paved shoulder of NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur Section in Gujarat under BoT mode. Order book now stands revised to Rs 20,892 crore, which includes construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore, providing strong visibility for next 2.5 years.

Tube Investments of India | Wholly-owned subsidiary TI Clean Mobility to raise Rs 3,000 crore to fuel its EV platform. TICMPL signed definitive agreements with Tube Investments, Multiples Private Equity Fund III, State Bank of India and other co-investors to raise capital up to Rs 1,950 crore in the form of equity and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS). The total investment by Multiples, SBI and other co-investors would aggregate up to Rs 1,200 crore. Tube Investments will invest Rs 750 crore, of which it has already invested Rs 639 crore through equity and inter-corporate deposits. TICMPL also plans on raising an additional Rs 1,050 crore by the end of March 2024, taking the total fund raise to Rs 3,000 crore.

Easy Trip Planners | Enters into an advertising agreement with Capri Global Holdings for a period of five years. The agreement will be effective from the first season of the Women's premier T20 cricket league tournament. Capri Global holds franchise rights of UP WARRIORZ team in the league.

Kalpataru Power | Successfully completed the sale and transfer of an additional 25 percent stake Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd. (KMTL) to Apraava. Post this transfer, the company has now divested nearly 48 percent stake it holds in KMTL, with the remaining 26 percent to be sold after requisite approvals.

Phoenix Mills | The company's arm, Palladium constructions has acquired a land parcel of 5.5 acres in Alipore, Kolkata to develop premium and luxury residences. The land has been acquired for Rs 414.31 crore, including stamp duty.

Piramal Enterprises | Board to consider issuance of NCDs of up to Rs 600 crore on private placement basis at its meeting on March 1.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | To raise up to Rs 900 crore through public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD). The public issue will open on March 3 and close on March 17.